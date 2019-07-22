Farmers to ‘fry up a feast’ in the midlands this weekend

Farmers from near and far will descend on the midlands this weekend for a fundraising barbecue with a difference.

The Camross branch of Macra na Feirme, situated near Mountrath, Co. Laois, is preparing to host its annual fundraiser summer barbecue next Saturday night, July 27.

Proceeds from the event will be split, with half the funds raised going to local primary school Killanure National School; while the other half will be for Camross Macra, earmarked for various events that are planned for the coming year.

The barbecue

The barbecue is scheduled to take place at the Camross Inn (Bergin’s), Camross, with the fun set to kick off from 9:00pm.

Musical entertainment will be provided on the night by the locally well-known ‘Rock On Paddy’.

Tickets will cost €10 each, entitling the holder to a buffet-style barbecue meal and a chance to win the door prize of a Laois GAA jersey signed by the Joe McDonagh Cup winning team. In addition, there will be an auction of top-class items – including a Wexford jersey signed by the reigning Leinster hurling champions.

There will also be raffle tickets on sale on the night, with a large range of prizes promised.

Know your neighbour

The barbecue, which has been an annual event in the area for several years, is described by members as an excellent community-bonding event – in the typical Macra ‘Know Your Neighbour’ ethos – traditionally attracting a mixture of all ages from the surrounding areas.

Commenting ahead of the event, Camross Macra chairperson Danielle Thompson said: “All are welcome to our barbecue. Camross Macra has chosen to fundraise for a great local cause.

Come and enjoy the night with us; and let’s be honest – you can’t beat a good burger!