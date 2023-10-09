Farmers around the country have offered 12,000 cattle for export as part of a potential deal between an Irish beef producer organisation (PO) and a group of Algerian cattle buyers.

Emerald Isle Beef Producers brought the three buyers to 12 farms to view cattle during their two-day visit to Ireland at the end of September.

The buyers are looking for 6,000 finished continental bulls and bullocks, another 6,000 continental weanlings and for 1,500 in-calf Friesian heifers for export to the north African country.

They are also exploring the possibility of exporting cattle in carcass form from Ireland to Algeria through a contract killing arrangement.

Cattle

Emerald Isle Beef Producers is hoping to strike an exclusive deal with the buyers in the coming weeks, which would include a benchmark for price.

Eamon Corley, one of the founders of the PO, told Agriland that the buyers were pleased with the cattle they viewed during their time in Ireland.

Since the potential deal was announced, Corley said that farmers have already indicated the availability of 12,000 suitable cattle

He urged any other farmers who may have suitable stock to submit a form to the PO by close of business tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10).

Buyers

As part of the consignment, Corley said that the buyers are willing to accept 70% continental and 20% traditional beef breeds for the finished bulls and steers and weanlings.

The remainder of the demand is to be made up of Friesian heifers, ideally in calf to a dairy sire, but those that are in calf to Angus and Hereford sires would also be considered.

It is understood that one of the buyers is due back in Ireland for a meeting with the PO again this week to further discuss the terms of the proposed export agreement.

In the event that a deal is secured, Emerald Isle Beef Producers will then arrange a meeting with all farmers who have indicated that they have suitable cattle.

If the terms, including price, are acceptable to the farmers, they will then sign a contract to supply the cattle.

Corley said if all goes well over the coming weeks the first shipment of cattle from Ireland to Algeria as part of the deal could happen in November.