A farmer in his 80s has died after an incident in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which is understood to have occurred in a farm yard, in the Rathmore area of Co. Wexford yesterday evening (Wednesday, May 23).

Gardaí confirmed that the farmer “was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital”.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local coroner have been notified,” Gardaí stated.

Incident

Previously the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that a man in his 70s had died in a “farm incident” last week.

The PSNI said the incident took place in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh, Co. Derry.

Two other men were also injured during the incident which happened last Thursday, May 16.

Separately the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSENI) has warned that health and safety should be regarded as an “essential part of farm business management”.

Last month two men were taken to hospital for treatment following an incident involving slurry gas on a farm in Co. Antrim.

The HSENI confirmed that it had been notified on Sunday, April 21 of a near miss incident involving slurry gas.

The HSENI said: “The farmers concerned were extremely fortunate and thankfully came away from the incident with their lives”

It outlined that the “root causes” of the incident were that the day was warm, dry and calm with little wind to disperse the slurry gas and the farmers leaving livestock in the shed while agitating.

The HSENI also stated: “No-one wants to have an incident on their farm. If you leave livestock in the shed during slurry mixing you are potentially putting yourself and others at very serious risk of exposure.

“You need to look after yourself, your family, your farm and your livelihood”.