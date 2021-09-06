A farmer from Offaly was convicted and fined for destroying a hedgerow during the bird nesting season over the summer – which is in breach of the Wildlife Acts.

Confirming the news to Agriland, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said:

“On Monday, July 19, 2021, Desmond Bagnall, a farmer with an address at Killellery, Geashill, Co. Offaly, was before Tullamore District Court charged with a breach of Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts, involving the destruction of vegetation during the bird nest season.

“Bagnall pleaded guilty to the offence. The case was prosecuted by Sandra Mahon, state solicitor for Co. Offaly,” it was added.

The court heard that National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Conservation Rangers Colm Malone and Kieran Buckley followed up a complaint made by a member of the public that hedgerow vegetation was been destroyed at Killellery, Geashill, Co. Offaly, the department spokesperson noted.

The extent of the destruction was documented by the NPWS over two days and presented in evidence to the court.

“A total of 109m was completely destroyed, piled into a corner of a field and burnt by Bagnall.

“The vegetation that was destroyed contained old native hedgerows including mature ash and whitethorn trees,” the spokesperson said.

“In his evidence to the court conservation ranger Malone stated that the vegetation was destroyed during the peak bird of the bird nesting season.”

The ranger purportedly added that he could not see any reason why it could not have been done from September to February of any year.

“Judge Catherine Staines said she was convicting Bagnall and imposing a fine of €1,000 with four months to pay,” the spokesperson concluded.

