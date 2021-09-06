The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) is hosting an industry focus group tomorrow (September 7) that will involve key stakeholders from the agricultural, food and veterinary sectors.

The focus group forms part of a VCI consultation and engagement with stakeholders, regarding a complete and substantial review undertaken of the VCI’s Codes of Professional Conduct for veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses.

The VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

This is the first complete review of the codes undertaken in 10 years.

The focus group will include a general discussion on the Codes of Professional Conduct and their tenets, as well as specific discussions of four key areas:

Animals under veterinary care;

24-hour emergency cover;

Veterinary telemedicine;

Veterinary certification.

Attendees will include representatives from across the food, agricultural, medicine and education sectors, including the following organisations:

UCD School of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Nursing;

Teagasc;

Animal Health Ireland;

CellCheck;

Irish Licensed Merchants Association;

Progressive Veterinary Network;

Irish Horseracing Board;

Veterinary Officers Association;

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society;

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Veterinary Ireland;

Irish Farmers Association;

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association;

Irish Veterinary Nurses Association;

VetSupport Northern Ireland;

Animal and Plant Health Association;

St John’s College, Cork;

Irish Pharmacy Union.

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of the VCI said:

“We thank all our stakeholders who have kindly accepted our invitation to attend this focus group event, to provide feedback, commentary and insight on the VCI’s draft review of its Codes of Professional Conduct.

“This is a valued opportunity for the Council to further engage with our stakeholders, to ensure that the codes, by which all veterinary professionals working in the State must abide, are fit for purpose to best protect and serve the public interest, animal health and welfare, and public health.

“The council looks forward to engaging and collaborating with stakeholders and the public to enhance this important process.”

Public consultation

Following on from the industry focus group, the VCI will also be hosting a three-week public consultation on its Codes of Professional Conduct, commencing in October.

