Investigations are ongoing by authorities following the death of a man following a farm accident in Co. Sligo in recent days.

The incident occurred last Thursday (September 2) in Co. Sligo.

Confirming the news to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in which a man his 30s was injured at a Farm in Ballymote, Co Sligo, on [Thursday] September 2, 2021.

“The man was taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Health and Safety Authority [HSA] have been notified.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson concluded.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that agriculture remained the sector with the highest number of workplace deaths last year – and the only sector to have seen an increase in death figures in 2020, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Of 53 work-related fatal incidents, 23 (43.4%) occurred in agriculture, forestry and fishing alone, while 15 (28.3%) occurred in construction.

There were 139 incidents reported to the HSA by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in 2020.

The most common triggers associated with fatal incidents in 2020 were loss of control of means of transport (30.2%), fall from height (13.2%), fall of object from above onto victim (11.3%) and victim entering dangerous area (11.3%).

According to the HSA, for agriculture, forestry and fishing, this follows a similar pattern to recent years, with half of all fatal incidents in the five-year period since 2016 occurring in this sector.

