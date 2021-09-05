Brazil has halted its beef exports to China following confirmation of two cases of ‘atypical’ bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) at separate abattoirs.

Reuters reports the cases were identified in meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

The last suspected case of BSE in Brazil was recorded in 2019 when an atypical case was discovered in the state of Mato Grosso.

China is a major market for Brazilian beef, with Brazil accounting for around a quarter of China’s 1.6 million tonnes of imported beef in 2019. China offers a growing market for beef exporters, with beef imports growing exponentially over the last few years.

The suspension, which is effective immediately, is reportedly part of an animal health agreement between China and Brazil.

Officials in China will make the call on when Brazilian beef exports can resume.

Advertisement

Atypical BSE

BSE is a progressive neurologic disease of cows. Lack of coordination is a common sign of the disease in cows.

A sick cow will have difficulty walking or getting up and may also act very ‘nervous’ or even violent, which is where the term ‘mad cow disease’ comes from.

Unlike classical cases of BSE which are connected to the ingestion of contaminated feed, atypical cases are said to occur spontaneously.

When the atypical case was discovered in Brazil in 2019, China suspended its health certs for beef imports from that country.

A similar move was made by China when an atypical case was reported in a 14-year-old cow in Ireland in 2020.

China has still not lifted the suspension of Irish exports of beef to the country.

Download Our Free App