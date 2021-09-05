A new ‘Healthy Horticulture’ section is planned as part of this year’s postponed Balmoral Show.

The display, launched by the Horticulture Forum and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), will highlight the importance of horticulture in Northern Ireland and the range of benefits that it brings.

Exciting additions this year include the launch of ‘Parful Produce’ promoting the best of local produce in NI as well as the creation of a new centrepiece exhibit that is set to engage, inspire and educate visitors to the show.

Healthy horticulture

A spokesperson for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, which organises the show, said there is something for everyone in the Horticulture marquee.

Attractions returning this year include:

The competitive Fill Your Boots competition;

The fun-filled Kids Knowledge Trail; and

The popular Mighty Spud.

NI’s top horticultural producers and trade association representatives will be on hand to promote the benefits of horticulture from the green-fingered hobby grower to the large-scale producers.

Horticulture Committee chair Denise Kelso commented: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the ‘Healthy Horticulture’ area at Balmoral Show.

“There is something of interest for everyone in the household. The Horticulture Forum are dedicated to showcasing the best of local produce.’

This year’s show will run from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, September 25 having been postponed from its usual dates in May.

Tickets for this year’s show must be purchased in advance of the show. Conditions of entry can be found on the show website.

