Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 ‘Bond Edition’ to celebrate the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.

The special model is inspired by the specification of the Defenders that appear in the film. Image: Land Rover

The stealthy Defender V8 Bond Edition features an extended black pack with 22″ Luna Gloss black alloy wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.

The bespoke touches continue to the interior, with illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates, and a specially developed touchscreen start-up animation for the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Take a peek at the special edition on the video below.

At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.

Exclusive sales of Land Rover special edition

Land Rover plans to manufacture and sell just 300 of the special ‘Bond’ Defenders around the world.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition’s interior features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’ and the SV Bespoke logo.

Each vehicle is commissioned by the vehicle personalisation experts at SV Bespoke in the UK.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die.

“It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

Relationship with James Bond

Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVRs.

A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film, which will be released in cinemas around the world from September 30, 2021.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5L supercharged petrol engine, which produces 525PS, 625Nm of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Defender V8 90 accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 149mph (240km/h).

The company claims that it delivers new levels of performance and driver engagement, by combining the V8 with expertly developed suspension and transmission tuning, to create the fastest and most dynamically rewarding Defender yet.

It has unique suspension and transmission tuning, including bespoke spring and damper rates and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential.

The company says this delivers more agile and engaging handling with heightened body control – all accompanied by a characteristic V8 supercharged soundtrack.

