A dairy farmer in Co. Kilkenny has successfully undertaken a project to make repairs to an old stone wall under the traditional farm building measure of the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

John Dunphy, from Dairyhill, Cuffesgrange, also availed of the scheme last year when he restored a former stables and coach house.

He applied for the scheme again in April this year to repair the old wall which supports the previously restored building.

The principle objective of the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme is to ensure that traditional farm buildings and other related structures that contribute to the character of the landscape, and are of significant heritage value, are conserved for agricultural use.

The scheme is managed by the Heritage Council in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John says he was anxious to repair the wall and maintain its character, and says he was delighted to be able to avail of the grant, which allowed him to carry out the necessary works.

Along with the financial support, he was also able to avail of professional advice and guidance from both the Heritage Council and the department.

Local architect Robert Cummins, from Cummins and Voortman Ltd, were employed to assist in the grant application process and to monitor the restoration, while a local stonesman carried out the repair works to stone walls.

The area where the wall is located was cleared back of all overgrowth and all ivy was removed. The loose material was removed to get back to a solid base where the wall had collapsed.

Thankfully, all the stone was there, covered up by years of growth and all the original stone was used.

A weak mortar mix for repointing was used where necessary. One part lime putty and two-and-a-half parts gritty sand were used.

“It is hard to believe that the grant application was accepted and works were completed in such a short time,” John said.

“I would like to thank all involved in the restoration.”

He added: “The outcome of the works were remarkable and will without doubt allow for the safe use and enjoyment of the stone wall and the buildings it supports for generations to come.”