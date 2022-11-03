Donal Corcoran, from Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, realised at the start of this year that his existing farm sheds were in need of repair.

He applied for the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) Traditional Farm Building Grant Scheme, managed by the Heritage Office in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and was accepted in May.

The principal objective of the scheme is to ensure that traditional farm buildings and other related structures that contribute to the character of the landscape, and are of significant heritage value, are conserved for active agricultural use.

Farm sheds

Corcoran was anxious to repair the structure and maintain its architectural character and the grant allowed him to carry out all the necessary works.

Advertisement

He received financial support through the grant scheme, as well as professional advice and guidance from the heritage office and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Local architect in Tipperary, Robert Cummins, was employed to assist in the grant application process and monitor the restoration while local carpenter, Stephen Maguire, carried out the repair works to the roof.

The building had become heavily overgrown with ivy so the first obstacle was its careful removal.

The majority of slates on the slopes of the three separate roofs were then carefully removed and stored on site, ready for refitting. There was a salvage rate of approximately 95%, while all the existing ridge tiles have been retained and will all be re-used.

Advertisement

All of the rafters have been retained, while only a few towards the east end of the roof required repair which took place locally. Condition of roof prior to repairs

Lime parging or torching was fitted to all areas where it was previously in existence and repaired in the small areas where it can be retained.

Where necessary, a very weak mortar mix was used for repair work to the walls or re-pointing.

One part lime putty to only two and a half parts gritty sand was recommended while hydraulic lime was used at the eaves where the risk of water ingress/dampness is higher.

Donal Corcoran said he is delighted to once again be able to use these buildings in association with his farm, and considers it to be the initial step in the planned restoration and repair of the remaining buildings within this complex.