Farm succession workshop to be held next week

A seminar entitled ‘Farm Succession and Farm Options’, organised by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), is set to be held next week.

According to the organisation, a large crowd is expected at the Tullamore Court Hotel next Wednesday, January 16, where the meeting will be held at 8:00pm.

The event is chaired by the organisation’s president, Pat McCormack, who confirmed that the seminar had been organised in response to public demand.

We deal with so many queries on the various aspects and angles of farm succession and structure that we’re considering a series of these seminars around the country that will bring the experts to the farm families in a way that’s accessible and non-formal.

The president confirmed that Aisling Meehan, a solicitor specialising in farm succession and the tax planning required for this, will be a speaker, as well as Teagasc specialist in farm management Tom Curran.

Curran is “widely regarded as one of the state’s experts in the complex issues around transferring family farms, Fair Deal Scheme, company formation, farm partnerships and related matters”, according to McCormack.

“The seminar is open to the public and represents an excellent chance to run specific or general problems past two of the people in Ireland best equipped to know the answers,” the president said.