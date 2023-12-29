An online fundraiser has been set up to support a family whose home was devastated by winds that have been described as “tornado-like” in Co. Wexford.

Supporters are hoping to raise €10,000 for the Lambert family whose home was severely impacted by the weather event.

It struck the Woodgraigue area of Duncormick, Co. Wexford, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, December 28).

One of the worst affected properties was the Lambert family’s home which was damaged by debris flying from farm sheds next door.

Wexford Country Councillor Jim Codd described to Agriland the weather events that took place in the Duncormick area.

Codd said: “We had torrential rain and we had an unbelievable shower of hailstones around the district, but the wind had eased by the time yesterday morning had arrived. Damaged buildings in Duncormick, Co. Wexford Source: Councillor Jim Codd

“However, this most violent, and I can only describe it as a tornado, then struck this particular area in Woodgraigue.”

Met Éireann confirmed to Agriland that “an active thunderstorm cell moved over the region around 8:00p.m on Wednesday, December 27,” and that “a large number of lightning strikes were recorded in the area before the thunderstorm quickly cleared into the Irish Sea soon afterwards”.

The national forecaster added that “thunderstorms have the capability of bringing very strong winds in the upper atmosphere to the surface along with the potential for hail and can result in localised structural damage and disruption”.

Codd said that due to the winds, steel girders were thrown around, sleepers were flung in various directions, and galvanised sheets were blown a quarter of a mile away from the sheds.

The Lambert family told Codd the sounds they heard that night “sounded like a train going through the house”.

The Wexford councillor likened this weather event to what occurred in a nearby area in Co. Wexford just last year where livestock were killed, buildings severely damaged and farmers left were “devastated” by a “tornado like” weather event.

Codd said: “Unlike in Clongeen when it travelled a distance, destroying all in its path, it seemed to have descended on to these sheds and drove sheets of galvanised and threw down walls.” Corrugated sheeting from the damaged sheds were scattered around by the ‘strong ‘tornado’-like winds Source: Councillor Jim Codd

Codd commended the Wexford County Council and ESB workers in responding to the damage that was done in the area.

In particular, the Co. Wexford councillor had high praise for local people who helped the Lambert family in clearing up debris and helping to put tarpaulins on the roof of the house due to slates that were damaged by the debris.