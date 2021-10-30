#Openyoureyestofarmsafety, a farm safety video created by students at Nenagh CBS, Co. Tipperary, recently hit one million views on YouTube.

The pioneering initiative came from a community that has been deeply and personally affected by farm accidents. The five students: Patrick Fogarty; Jack Gleeson; Michael Ryan; Paul Seymour; and Patrick Quigley, embarked on a mission to change the culture of safety around farms.

Helped by their teacher, Paul Butler, the students put together a practical video during Transition year, to show the risks involved in farming and to encourage people to farm more safely.

“Many students were affected by farm tragedies,” Paul explained. “We wanted to save lives on farms.

“The video tries to encourage people to be more aware of the risks associated with farming. The campaign ‘Open your Eyes to Farm Safety’ consisted of our tractor run in aid of Embrace Farm and our farm safety public meeting.

“The video has really made farm safety cool in the school and we have got a huge amount of positive feedback about it,” he added.

Farm safety and accidents

The students began their campaign after Co. Galway farmer, Peter Gohery, gave a presentation about his own farm accident which left him with an amputated leg after a PTO accident.

Brian Rohan, co-founder of Embrace Farm, said that great credit was due to the school for producing the video.

“It might never be known how many lives had been saved as a result of viewing it,” he added.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), said that the HSA had shared the video via its digital channels and is delighted to see it attracting so many views.

“The HSA encourages students to get involved in farm safety guidance and its messaging. This video is a great example of how young people can get involved in farm safety messaging by educating and learning from each other.”

Peter Gohery encourages everyone watch the video:” I know it can be hard viewing for anyone who has lost a loved one to a farm accident as some of the scenes may be reenacted in the video, but I am appealing to all farm families, young and old, to watch this video. Sit down and watch it with the whole family,” he said.

As of October 19, 2021, there have been six fatalities in farming so far this year.

