The Farm Safety Partnership has today (Friday, November 24) awarded affiliate status to Tilly Pass and presented the organisation with its certificate.

Tilly Pass was established by Jane Gurney after her son Harry was killed whilst driving a Claas tractor with a trailer fitted with drum-type brakes that had not been correctly adjusted.

Tilly Pass has created an 18-point inspection procedure, certificate and ‘head to tow’ app to ensure trailers are properly maintained and serviced.

The Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) is comprised of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and others.

The aim of the partnership is to increase awareness of farm safety and to reduce work-related fatalities and injuries on Northern Ireland’s farms.

Advertisement

Welcoming Tilly Pass to the FSP, chair Harry Sinclair said: “We are delighted to welcome our new affiliate, Tilly Pass to the Farm Safety Partnership family.

“Through their commitment to keep farming health and safety at the forefront of their activities, they, along with all the other affiliates, are playing an essential role in helping to keep our farmers and their families safe and well.

“It is only by working together that we will be able to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Northern Ireland farms and I would encourage all stakeholders with a passion for farm safety to apply to join the affiliates scheme.”

The FSP set up the affiliate scheme in 2016, which is part of the its commitment to encourage and recognise organisations who pledge to utilise their resources and expertise to improve farm safety standards in the industry.

Businesses or organisations operating in Northern Ireland can find out how to become a Farm Safety Partnership affiliate on the HSENI website.