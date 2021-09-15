Tractors, vehicles and farm machinery are the biggest cause of farm-related fatalities in Ireland, accounting for over half of farm-related deaths over the last 10 years.

Very worrying is the fact is that almost three quarters of all fatalities to children involved tractors, quads and other farm vehicles.

Children must not be allowed access to areas where tractors and farm machinery are working and they must be supervised at all times if out and about on the farm.

Focusing on tractor and machinery safety is a good starting point to prevent death and serious injury on your farm. A key aspect to this is good maintenance.

Ask yourself the questions below and if the answer to any of them is ‘no’ then address the issue without delay:

Are brakes, the service brake and particularly the handbrake in good working order?

Are cab windows kept clean and wipers working to ensure good visibility?

Are mirrors cleaned and adjusted?

Is the seat in good condition and adjusted, and all controls working?

Is the cab floor kept clear, particularly under foot controls?

Are tyres and the steering system in good condition?

Well maintained tractor ready for a day’s work

Many fatalities are linked to tractors and other vehicles simply rolling from the parked position due to a defective handbrake or the handbrake not being applied properly. Safety with tractors and farm vehicles must start before commencing any job.

More questions to ask:

Is the tractor or vehicle suitable for the work to be done?

Is the equipment or trailer to be attached suitable for the size of the tractor?

Is the tractor sitting level on the ground, and are wheel nuts and tyre inflation appropriate?

Are fuel and oil levels adequate for the day?

Is the attachment or trailer safely connected, along with retaining chains?

Are PTO guards in good condition (o guard and u guard)?

Are brake lights and indicators working?

Is there an amber beacon fitted and switched on for all work on public roads?

Are loads carried safely to avoid spillage on public roads?

Advice from the HSA on tractor safety

Quads, tele-handlers and loaders are now involved in a significant number of fatal and serious incidents, and the key to safety with this machinery is training. While the operation of a quad bike is relatively simple, it is also relatively simple to overturn and have a serious incident.

Quad bike training will ensure the operator knows the limitations of the quad and how to use active riding to position bodyweight to prevent overturning.

In addition to quad bike training, operators should:

Keep the quad well maintained, particularly the brakes; ensure correct tyre pressure for the terrain involved to minimise the chances of overturning; wear suitable head protection, eye protection and other PPE; check the route of travel to avoid steep gradients; and avoid rutting on the ground or travelling close to river banks.

For further tips on the safe use of machinery on the farm and lots of other farm safety issues, visit the farm safety section of the Health and Safety Authority website by clicking here.

