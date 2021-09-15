The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is urging MEPs from Ireland to reject the motion before the European Parliament today (Wednesday, September 15) that would limit the use of animal medicines.

Animal Health Committee chairman, Pat Farrell said: “If the motion is accepted, it could be very damaging for animal health.

“Farmers are responsible users of medicines to treat animal bacterial diseases. Restricting them could jeopardise food safety and food security.”

The motion objects to the Delegated Act on the use of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Use of antibiotics

Farrell said there are some instances where the use of critical antibiotics is essential as there is no alternative.

“Without these medicines, the livelihoods of farmers will be threatened because they cannot treat their animals,” he said.

The Animal Health Committee chairman said the strict controls around the use of animal medicines should be a sufficient safeguard, without imposing further unreasonable restrictions.

The IFA said it has been in contact with MEPs ahead of the vote, pointing out that antibiotics are only allowed with a prescription, and only following physical examination, good husbandry and proper diagnosis.

“We have also reminded MEPs that there is robust scientific backing from a range of agencies, including public health experts. Our position has always been that legislators should be guided by science,” Farrell said.

Limitation on animal medicines

Recently, almost 8,000 animal-health experts from across Europe warned MEPs that the proposed motion to impose an excessive ban on antibiotics, would threaten the health and welfare of livestock and pets.

An open letter – signed by the aforementioned experts – including heads of veterinary associations and chambers, deans of veterinary faculties, animal-welfare organisations, and human health and One Health associations was sent to MEPs last week (September 7) calling on them to reject the motion.

Essentially, the motion seeks to go beyond the new veterinary medicine regulations, which come into force in January 2022, and aims to impose an excessive ban on antibiotics.

Such a move, if voted in, could counteract the EU’s efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance according to experts.

