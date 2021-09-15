Dawn Meats has said that it has cut greenhouse gases (GHG) from its operations and supply chain by 248,000t in 2020.

This is compared to the baseline year of 2016 on which its targets are assessed, according to its latest Group Sustainability Report published today (Wednesday, September 15).

The company was the first European beef and lamb processor to set science-based targets and measure its progress on externally verified sustainability goals, committing to a 30% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.

Reduction in GHG emissions

The company said that the reduction in ‘Scope 1’ and ‘Scope 2’ emissions of 59,000 CO2 equivalent (CO2e), has been achieved through a range of measures.

These include the procurement of 100% renewable electricity, and site investments in refrigeration upgrades and lower emission thermal energy generation.

Dawn Meats said it has also achieved a 31% reduction in energy intensity in 2020 and is on target to achieve a 40% reduction by 2025.

In real terms, this reduction is the equivalent of powering a town of 20,215 homes per year.

Water intensity and farm emissions

Similar progress on 2025 targets has also been made in terms of water intensity according to Dawn Meats, with a 28% reduction being achieved in 2020, equivalent to 1,225 olympic-sized swimming pools.

The company has added that progress is being made across its supply chain, with 96% of livestock sourced from Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme members in Ireland.

‘Scope 3’ on farm emissions across the group have reportedly reduced by 189,000t CO2e in 2020.

The commitment to a sustainable supply chain has been further demonstrated by improvements in packaging used, with all of Dawn Meats’ rigid plastic trays now having a 90% average recycled content.

Advertisement

Dawn Meats Group Sustainability Report

Some of the key achievements outlined in today’s report include:

Procuring assured cattle and sheep from an increasing proportion of the group’s 30,000 farmer suppliers, where emissions are now independently measured on more than 40% of farms and where improvements in on-farm efficiencies are being achieved;

€1 million invested annually in on-farm sustainability projects;

Retail consumer pack MAP and VSP trays are now made from a plastic material called mono PET, which enables recycling and supports the circular economy;

125,000 meal portions donated to frontline workers and organisations feeding people in need.

Pictured at the launch of Dawn Meats’ sustainability report at Power’s farm in Glennaphuca, Co. Waterford are John Power and Niall Browne and Gill Higgins of Dawn Meats. A supplier to Dawn Meats for over 30 years, the Power’s farm is a model for a sustainable beef enterprise utilising a defined cattle health programme and optimal use of pastures. Image: Brownes Photography

Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats, said: “Dawn Meats continues to move forward in its goal of being Europe’s most sustainable meat company.

“Progress on our emissions targets is a testament to the work our teams put in on the ground at our 22 processing sites. It is only by our staff, suppliers and customers all working together that we are able to achieve the progress we are making.”

Gill Higgins, group head of sustainability at Dawn Meats, added: “Across all aspects of our sustainability strategy, from climate action, environmental management and sustainable sourcing, to animal welfare and people and community, we are making improvements that count.

“We have had excellent engagement with our primary producers and community stakeholders, and it is important that we recognise their valued contribution.”

As an example of progress achieved Dawn Meats said its plant at Rathdowney, Co. Laois, has contributed water savings equivalent to 27 olympic-sized swimming pools on an annual basis.

The plant has saved 5.6 million litres of water per month as a result of a range of initiatives.

The installation of water sub meters to monitor usage, real-time reporting of issues through an online platform and the implementation of a ‘True Cost of Water’ metric, which is now being rolled out across the group, all led to significant progress at Rathdowney, according to the company.

Dawn Meats

Dawn Meats was established in Co. Waterford, Ireland in 1980, and has grown to a business with over €2 billion in annual revenue, employing over 7,500 staff in 12 countries.

Dawn Meats took full control of Dunbia in July 2020, following the joint venture that had been established in May 2017.

The combined businesses in the UK and Ireland process approximately one million cattle and three million sheep annually.

Download Our Free App