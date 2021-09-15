While the National Ploughing Associaton (NPA) may have cancelled the trade exhibition for a second year in a row due to public health guidelines, the ploughing competition gets underway behind closed doors at Ratheniska, Co. Laois today (Wednesday, September 15).

The NPA Executive made the decision to cancel the 2021 trade exhibition following months of monitoring the Covid-19 status, and taking into account the government’s updated roadmap.

The last year that the ploughing championships took place in its full form was 2019, when almost 300,000 were in attendance.

World Ploughing Contest also cancelled

The World Ploughing Contest, due to be held in Ireland to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the NPA, which attracts visitors from 30 countries, was also cancelled.

Instead, the NPA has built a programme of activities around the ‘Ploughing Competitions’ that will keep the focus on ‘rural Ireland’ during ‘Ploughing Week’, which takes place from today until Friday.

This will include virtual content promoting exhibitors, combined with a week of interactive digital activations.

Brown bread baking competition

One element of the National Ploughing Championships that is going ahead is the National Brown Bread Baking Competition sponsored by Aldi.

The competition is run by the NPA in association with the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

The competition was open to all members of the public and all entrants were asked to drop off their freshly baked bread at specific Aldi stores during the month of August.

First prize for the best brown bread is €15,000 with the bread to be stocked in Aldi stores for 12 months.

Ploughing

The ploughing competitions begin today with all ploughing classes taking place on stubble ground.

Today, Wednesday, September 15 will see the following classes take place:

3 FURROW Conventional Senior and Junior Plough Classes;

Under 21 Conventional Senior and Junior Plough Classes;

Under 28 Conventional Senior and Junior Plough Classes;

Under 28 Reversible Plough Class;

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class;

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class;

Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class;

Under 40 Horse Plough Class;

Novice Reversible Plough Class.

Thursday’s schedule is as follows:

Senior Conventional Plough Class (Day 1);

Senior Reversible Plough Class (Day 1);

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class;

Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class;

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class;

Senior Horse Plough Class.

Friday will see the following classes take place:

Senior Conventional Test Match (Day 2);

Kverneland Reversible Test Match (Day 2);

Junior Conventional A and B Plough Classes;

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class;

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class;

Special Horse Plough Class;

Novice Conventional Senior, Intermediate and Junior Plough Classes;

Vintage Single Furrow Pedestrian Tractor Class;

Loy Digging – TBC.

