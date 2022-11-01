Farmers have been invited to attend a conference focussing on behavioural changes for farm safety, on November 23, in Teagasc’s research and innovation centre.

The conference will focus on ‘BeSafe’, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) funded project which encourages changes in behaviours that will lead to a safer farming environment.

Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety in the DAFM Martin Heydon, will open the conference and there will be a number of speakers at the event who will share new information and advice.

The keynote speaker on the day will be Dr. Claire Jack, from the Agriculture and Bioscience Institute (AFBI), who will present the findings of a recent Northern Irish study on farm safety to attendees.

Tegasc’s health and safety specialists John McNamara and Francis Bligh will also present a new video called ‘Farm Safe’, which they produced through the project alongside the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and FBD.

The video details the most up to date information on how farm accidents and injuries can be prevented, and will be available online following the launch. Speaking in advance of the conference, Dr. David Meredith, Be Safe project leader said:

“Considerable cutting edge research has recently been completed in Ireland. The new knowledge will be of value in improving farm safety both in Ireland and internationally.

“The purpose of the conference is to commence the process of putting the new knowledge into the public domain.”

The event will take place at the Teagasc Research and Innovation Centre in Ashtown, Dublin 15 from 10:00a.m to 1:00p.m and is open to anyone interested in farm safety, including including farmers, leaders, policy makers, researchers, advisors, trainers and students.

The conference will be free to attend but booking is required, which can be done on the Teagasc website.