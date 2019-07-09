Farm plastic bring centres continue this week

A number of farm plastic bring centres will be held this week by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG), for farmers to dispose of waste plastic.

Some 18 centres will be held in a number of counties around the country over the coming five days between today, Tuesday, July 9, and Saturday, July 13.

According to the IFFPG, all bring centres will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm unless otherwise stated.

The organisation also noted that half-tonne bags of net have been reduced from €15 a bag to €5 with the label code or €15 without the code, while a half-tonne bag of meal or fertiliser bags/drums has been reduced from €15 to €10 per bag.

Silage plastic is still €20 per half-tonne with the label code, the IFFPG added.

Bring centres

Kicking off with today’s events, silage bring centres will be held in: Co. Sligo, at Tubbercurry Civic Amenity Site, from 9:00am to 1:00pm; Co. Donegal, at Ardara GAA club; in Co. Offaly, at Loughnane Concrete, Birr; and in Co. Cork, at Skibbereen Mart.

Both the Birr and the Skibbereen events will also be held tomorrow, according to organisers.

Tomorrow will also see centres established in: Co. Sligo, on Seamus Waters’ Farm, Castletown, Duncliffe, from 9:00am to 3:00pm; in Co. Wexford, at Glanbia Ballycanew; and in Co. Donegal, at Ballyshannon Mart.

Thursday will see a centre held by Liffey Mills’ Banagher branch in Co. Offaly. This will also be open the following day.

Meanwhile, Friday will feature events in: Co. Mayo, in John MacGrath’s yard, opposite Carne Church in Belmullet; Co. Limerick, in Lynch’s Quarry Adare, Kilfinney; and in Co. Cork, at Bantry Skip Hire, Dunbittern East.

Again, both the Limerick and Bantry bring centres will be held over two days, for both the Friday and Saturday.