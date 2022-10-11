A well-known Holstein breeder from the Netherlands is set to visit Ireland and Northern Ireland this week to discuss methods of reducing antibiotic usage on dairy farms.

The events will take place in counties Galway, Cavan and Antrim and have been organised by PharVet in conjunction with the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) and Holstein Northern Ireland.

The Dutch dairy farmer in attendance will be Nico Bons. Nico and his wife Lianne are the owners of Bons-Holsteins, a 65-cow herd with 60 youngstock based in the Netherlands.

The Bons Holstein herd is 100% home-bred for over 60 years and the cow performance speaks for itself.

The average cow in the herd has a lactation length of 305 days and produces 10,800kg of milk at 4.4% butterfat and 3.5% protein.

Classification scores of the 65 cows (including two-year-olds):

36 Excellent (EX);

29 Very Good (VG).

Nico is well-known in Holstein show rings across Europe. He judged his first show at just 18 years old and has judged more than 150 shows since then across Ireland and the UK, as well as the Netherlands; Belgium; Finland; Sweden; Denmark; Spain; France; Russia; the Czech Republic; and Japan.

His breeding goal involves aiming to breed, own and show the Grand Champion of the European Holstein Show every year.

The events

The first of the three events will take place in Co. Galway on Wednesday (October 12) at 12:00p.m on the farm of Thomas Screene (Windfield Holsteins).

The second of the three events will also take place on Wednesday, in Co. Cavan at 7:30p.m in the Hotel Kilmore.

The third and final event will take place in Co. Antrim on Thursday, October 13, at 11:30a.m in the Dunsilly Hotel.

Topics to be discussed:

Antibiotic legislative changes: ‘What does this mean for us?’;

Highest level of genetic breeding and management in a minimal antibiotic environment;

Importance of Epigenitics for high production herds.

All interested farmers are invited to attend any one of the three events.