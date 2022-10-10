Dairygold has said they are committed to providing the infrastructure that will allow its farming members to “grow their farms and improve their incomes”.

This is according to the chairman of Dairygold, John O’Gorman, who was speaking at the opening of its new co-op store in Rathduff, Co. Cork.

The new store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to “enhance its retail store network creating a modern retail offering, purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future”.

O’Gorman said: “When we commenced the store investment plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes.

“The end result here in Rathduff has achieved just that. I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here. Image source: Joleen Cronin

The investment has significantly improved the store’s physical appearance, creating a state-of-the-art retail store and an agri-hub for meetings and technical farm support.

The store itself has been transformed into a modern shopping environment offering an extensive range from dairy hygiene to animal health and farm equipment.

Advertisement

The expansion also comprises of a newly expanded feed store and yard with ample parking available to customers. Image source: Joleen Cronin

Liam O’Flaherty, general manager of Dairygold Agribusiness said:

“We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty.

“That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range.

“The work done by the team here to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts.”