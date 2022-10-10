Wilsons Auctions is once again holding an auction on behalf of Bord na Móna which, for the first time, is to be held online.
The sale has over 400 lots of commercial equipment and a few items of agricultural machinery and tracked excavators.
Central location
These items are now surplus to Bord na Móna’s requirements and are situated at its Blackwater premises near Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly.
The auction catalogue also includes over 50 lots of tractor tyres, over 20 lots of excavator buckets and a selection of vintage 1980 Honda motorcycles.
Presented in a timed online format, this auction will open bidding at 10:00a.m on Friday (October 14).
The bidding window will run over the weekend, giving registered bidders several days of opportunity to submit their bids before lots will begin to timeout from 10:00a.m on Monday (October 17).
Viewing of all items will be available by appointment only tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) and Wednesday (October 12) from 9:00a.m – 3:00p.m at the Blackwater site, which has the Eircode: N37 YK37. Bidding is online only.