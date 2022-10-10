Wilsons Auctions is once again holding an auction on behalf of Bord na Móna which, for the first time, is to be held online.

The sale has over 400 lots of commercial equipment and a few items of agricultural machinery and tracked excavators.

Central location

These items are now surplus to Bord na Móna’s requirements and are situated at its Blackwater premises near Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly.

The auction catalogue also includes over 50 lots of tractor tyres, over 20 lots of excavator buckets and a selection of vintage 1980 Honda motorcycles.

A huge selection of tyres and wheels will feature in the auction

Presented in a timed online format, this auction will open bidding at 10:00a.m on Friday (October 14).

The bidding window will run over the weekend, giving registered bidders several days of opportunity to submit their bids before lots will begin to timeout from 10:00a.m on Monday (October 17).

Viewing of all items will be available by appointment only tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) and Wednesday (October 12) from 9:00a.m – 3:00p.m at the Blackwater site, which has the Eircode: N37 YK37. Bidding is online only.

Tractors and diggers

John Deere 2850 from 1987 shows 8,774 hours on the clock and offered 86hp when new

When new this Ford 2910 provided a modest 40hp. It now shows 5,097 hours on the clock and was in production from 1983-1989

One of a pair and powered by a four-cylinder Cummins of 102hp, this Hyundai 130LC has a digging depth of 4.9m and an operating weight of 13.8t in standard form

Other items from Bord na Móna

The Honda 250XL remains a popular bike with collectors. In its day it could reach 80m/h thanks to its 24hp single-cylinder engine. Several examples from the early eighties are available

Bandsaws are always handy in a workshop and this Utting UB254 appears robust enough for most farms