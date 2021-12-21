A Co. Offaly family whose farm was seriously damaged in an arson attack in late November has renewed an appeal for information, on foot of advice from the Gardaí.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours of November 27, saw major damage to machinery, farm buildings and a milking robot. The family home, which was onsite, was thankfully undamaged, and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the area of Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly, close to the border with Co. Kildare.

Local Gardaí confirmed over social media that an incident of arson was being investigated.

In a recent social media post, the O’Neill family again appealed for information, saying: “Our farm suffered a vicious arson attack, resulting in machinery, sheds, offices and a robot being burned.

“We have to consider ourselves lucky, as the intent of the attack knew no bounds. 1000’s of litres of fuel and our family home was onsite. Thankfully we are unharmed. We can’t express how lucky we are,” the post continued.

The family said: “We are not looking for personal support. We still have machines, we still have sheds, we can still milk our cows… All we ask is a community effort. At any point please get involved if you have anything to add.”

The O’Neills are calling for the local community to come forward with any information they have that might help identify the person or persons involved.

“It’s extremely important for everyone to come together…[to] press for the identification of the faceless attackers [and], not just for us but for everyone in the local community, not to have this left unsolved.

“Please, if you have suspicion, evidence, information, or anything, consider the impact that withholding information has on the entire community, many of whom are family and friends. Nothing is insignificant, nothing is wrong,” the family urged.

“Please don’t resist mentioning anything that’s on your mind. Just say it, and have comfort in knowing you did everything you could to not let this go unresolved. Please, let the Gardaí know anything you’re thinking. Everything is appreciated,” they added.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Tullamore on 057 9327600.