“While stocks of fertiliser are lower, it is expected that overall usage and demand will also be lower,” said Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question put to him recently by Fianna Fáil TD, Pádraig Ó Sullivan. He asked the minister if he envisaged a shortage of urea in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

For farmers, currently, urea seems to be the most scarce of the fertilisers and there are reports of what is available being rationed and limited in certain instances as a result.

In terms of general fertiliser costs, they have more than doubled on this time last year with rising gas prices – an essential element of fertiliser production – contributing to the increase, as well as other rising input costs and issues with raw materials.

Teagasc considers fertiliser prices as one of the greatest cost concerns in 2022, when they could double what they are now.

Speaking in the Dáil regarding a potential urea shortage in 2022, Minister McConalogue said he was was aware of the current significant challenges in what is an extremely competitive and challenging market.

“Fertiliser stocks, including urea, are generally lower now compared to the same period last year. The availability of credit and high costs mean that fertiliser is being imported in smaller quantities,” he said.

He explained that he raised this issue at a recent EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting where he called on the EU Commission to consider all options to ease the pressure on farmers.

He explained:

“Including monitoring the evolution of markets linked to agricultural inputs, particularly in relation to fertilisers; and the question of whether the imposition of anti-dumping duties on fertiliser imports continues to be appropriate and for this matter to be examined as a priority.”

But, he added, while fertiliser stocks are lower, future use and demand should be lower too. This will be achieved through a number of measures that are now available to support farmers to reduce fertiliser dependency, he said.

“In line with the Farm to Fork Strategy, the Climate Action Plan commits to more targeted and reduced use of chemical nitrogen fertiliser while maintaining the same level of grass production through a number of measures including improved soil fertility and greater use of clover and multi-species swards.

“I have introduced a number of initiatives to support farmers reduce their dependence on fertiliser including a new initiative to support the planting of multi-species swards and a pilot soil sampling programme.

“Additionally, I have asked Teagasc to develop a roadmap for farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers on farms.”

And he said that his department and officials will closely monitor the fertiliser market and how it develops in the weeks and months ahead.

In light of the current situation, Teagasc has outlined a number of recommendations to help farmers control their use is fertilisers and reduce costs where possible. Additionally, the Fertilizer Association of Ireland has given this advice.