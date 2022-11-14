There is more positive news for beef finishers this week, with factory quotes increasing at most sites for in-spec heifers and steers.

One outlet in Co. Donegal has moved its base price for bullocks (steers) up 5c/kg this week to €4.70/kg on the grid, plus a 10c/kg weight bonus for cattle between 300-400kg.

This leaves a suitably fleshed R-grade bullock with a carcass weight between 300 and 400kg coming into €5.00/kg before any breed bonuses are included.

While €5/kg is on offer at the top-paying outlet, most processors around the country are behind this level on price and are paying €4.75-4.80/kg, plus the breed bonus (where relevant), for in-spec bullocks.

Peak supply of cattle has now past and most procurement staff would agree that the numbers of finished cattle available are starting to decline.

Most of the Christmas beef orders will have been processed by the end of this week and will certainly be well wrapped up by next week. Despite this, demand for beef should remain relatively stable or more positive going forward.

Factory quotes: Prime cattle

Heifers are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid this week at most sites, with €4.75/kg on offer at one Donegal-based outlet.

Steers are being quoted at €4.55/kg on the grid at most sites this week, with €4.70/kg available at the same Donegal outlet. Overage steers are being quoted at a lower base price at some of the stronger-paying outlets.

With processors anxious to fill out kill sheets, it is not unreasonable to assume that €4.60/kg on the grid could be paid at many sites for choice lots of in-spec, well-finished steers by the end of the week.

Cows

Cow price remains steady, but high levels of lean cows scoring below a 2+ in flesh may be distorting quotes slightly.

Processors handling larger numbers of cows are putting forward quotes of €3.90/kg and €4.00/kg for P and O-grade cows respectively this week.

€4.20/kg and €4.30/kg is being quoted for R and U-grade cows respectively this week.

Where groups of well finished, heavy cows are available, procurement managers are generally willing to pay a bit more.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at flat prices of between €4.55/kg and €4.60/kg for R grades, with 10c/kg extra being quoted for U-grade bulls.

O and P-grade bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.30/kg and €4.40/kg respectively.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.55/kg on the grid.