The European Union has signed a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuels at the COP27 climate conference in Eygpt.

The joint declaration of energy importers and exporters was also signed by the United States, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore and the UK.

The declaration underlined the need to accelerate the global transition to clean energy and committed to take immediate action to reduce emissions associated with fossil energy production.

“We emphasise that reducing methane and other greenhouse gas emissions from the fossil energy sector enhances energy security by reducing avoidable routine flaring, venting, and leakage that wastes natural gas,” a statement from the EU commission read.

The signatories called for global action to reduce methane emissions in the fossil energy sector “to the fullest extent practicable”, with the aim to reduce warming by 0.1° by mid-century.

They emphasised that dramatically reducing methane, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other GHG emissions across the fossil fuel industry is necessary to limit warming to 1.5°.

Last year, the Global Methane Pledge was launched at COP26 in Glasgow aiming to reduce man-made methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen

Commenting on the joint declaration, EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said:

“Every fraction of a degree counts in our fight to preserve our planet for future generations. By working together to tackle methane, we can reduce warming by 0.1° by mid-century.”

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans added:

“It is evident that methane emissions are a major contributor to global warming. By acting quickly on methane, we can have a substantial impact on limiting global temperature increase in the next few decades.

“This is why the EU and US launched the Global Methane Pledge at last year’s COP26 and why over 100 partners have joined us. Now we need to push ahead and deliver these reductions, and we need more major emitters to join us.

“The energy sector offers a lot of potential for quick wins through rapid detection and reparation of leaks and limiting venting and flaring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan will lead the Irish government delegation at the second week of COP27.

The government has set a target to reducing Irish emissions by 51% by 2030 and to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Ireland has also committed to provide at least €225 million by 2025 to support the world’s most vulnerable communities and people who are fighting the impacts of climate change. Great to get ⁦⁦@COP27P⁩ off to an insightful and interesting start with a meeting with ⁦@MaryRobinsonCtr⁩ #cop27 #TheElders ⁦@Dept_ECC⁩ pic.twitter.com/qcozrvZdzM— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) November 13, 2022

In his address at COP27 last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called on world leaders to “not waste a second more” in taking action on climate change.

“This generation of leaders cannot say that we didn’t know, the science is clear. Every tonne of carbon warms the world. Every delay makes our that bit bigger. We need to do more,” he stated.