Factory quotes for finished cattle have increased again this week with most, if not all factories now putting forward a base price of €5/kg or higher for bullocks (steers).

To put this into perspective, in the first week of January last year, steer base quotes were at €4.25/kg on the grid, which is 75c/kg behind current levels.

Procurement staff have said that it is difficult to gauge the trade and demand for beef in the opening days of the year but said the picture will become more transparent as the week progresses.

Most procurement bosses sound confident that beef prices will remain positive and factory demand for cattle will remain strong.

Advertisement

Prime cattle

Factory quotes for in-spec steers are generally ranging from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg on the grid.

Factory quotes for heifers this week are ranging from €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, with some processors quoting a lower rate of €5.05/kg on the grid.

Breed bonuses remain available on in-spec Angus and Hereford heifers and steers and some factories may be willing to pay more in this category than others.

Cows

Factory quotes for cows are also up by approximately 70c/kg on the same week last year. Quotes for R-grade cows are coming in at a flat price of €4.50-€4.60/kg with an additional 10c/kg being quoted for U-grade cows.

Advertisement

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.40/kg and P-grade cow quotes are at €4.30/kg.

Cows with a carcass weight over 270kg and a fat score of 2+ or above and below a 4+ may qualify for more money and cows falling outside this spec may be priced at a lower rate.

Bulls

Some processors have more jobs than others for bull beef and their prices reflect this. Generally speaking, a flat price between €5.00/kg and €5.10/kg is being quoted for R-grade bulls under 24-months of age. U-grade bulls are being quoted at 10c/kg above this.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at a flat price of between €4.80-4.90/kg and €4.70-4.80/kg is on offer for P-grade bulls.

Under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €5-5.05/kg on the grid.