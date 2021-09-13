Factory lamb prices were back €4-5/head at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday, September 8, according to the mart’s newly appointed manager, Kevin Murphy.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Kevin said: “We had our biggest sale of the year on Wednesday. The numbers have been rising as more lambs become fit for slaughter and farmers sell store lambs to avail of the very strong trade.

“There was also a good number of recently weaned cull ewes marketed. The trade is lasting very well for all types considering the big numbers on offer.

“There was a massive entry of finished lambs which were a little easier compared to last week; I’d say they were back €4-5/head.

“The heavier butcher-type lambs continue to sell for a premium as local butchers compete for the better-fleshed lambs. They ranged in price from €82 to €91 over the kilo.”

Sample butcher lamb prices:

10 at 53kg sold for €140/head;

Two at 55kg sold for €135/head;

15 at 51kg sold for €133/head;

12 at 50kg sold for €132/head;

Seven at 49kg sold for €131/head;

26 at 48kg sold for €130/head.

These five lambs weighing 51kg sold for €133/head

This pen of 11 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €130/head

“Factory lambs sold from €113/head for nine at 42kg up to €132/head for 10 lambs at 48kg. All of which were bought by factory agents who were still keen for lambs.”

Sample factory lamb prices:

10 at 48kg sold for €132/head;

Eight at 49kg sold for €132/head;

10 at 47kg sold for €130/head;

22 at 45kg sold for €128/head;

10 at 44kg sold for €127/head;

16 at 49kg sold for €126/head;

19 at 47kg sold for €127/head;

Five at 44kg sold for €118/head.

This pen of 45kg wether lambs sold for €128/head

“There was a nice entry of strong ewe lambs which ranged from €118/head for light but nice quality lambs up to €151/head for 51kg lambs.

“There are plenty of buyers for quality ewe lambs many of which will be trading them again next year as dry hoggets.”

Sample ewe lamb prices:

10 at 51kg sold for €151/head;

Seven at 51kg sold for €149/head;

11 at 42kg sold for €145/head;

13 at 33kg sold for €118/head;

15 at 44kg sold for €138/head.

This pen of 43kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €142/head

Another nice pen of Suffolk ewe lambs this time weighing 51kg sold for €149/head

Store lamb trade

Speaking about the store lamb trade, Kevin explained: “Heavy store lambs have held very well despite the drop in finished lamb prices and sold from €60 to €70 over the kilo.

“Light store lambs sold from €50 to €62 over their weight with buyers still very eager for those lighter stores.”

Sample store lamb prices:

15 at 40kg sold for €110/head;

17 at 39kg sold for €105/head;

26 at 38kg sold for €102/head;

12 at 37kg sold for €99/head;

12 at 32kg sold for €90/head;

18 at 25kg sold for €75/head;

11 at 31kg sold for €88/head.

Cull ewes

On the cull ewe trade, Kevin said: “The cull ewe trade hasn’t faltered all year and it was the same on Wednesday. The heavy ewes weren’t that plentiful but demand far outstrips supply for those heavy ewes.

Heavy cull ewe prices:

One at 120kg sold for €201;

Three at 100kg sold for €190/head;

Four at 90kg sold for €172/head;

Six at 85kg sold for €166/head;

14 at 91kg sold for €160/head;

Seven at 82kg sold for €152/head.

This cull ewe weighing 120kg sold for a top price of €201

This pen of 13 heavy ewes weighing 91kg on average sold for €160/head

Hogget ewe trade ‘eases off’

Kevin, like many other mart managers, noted the drop-off in the hogget trade.

He added: “Hoggets ranged from €175/head up to a top price of €220/head for good quality hoggets.

“The hogget trade has fallen back in recent weeks somewhere between €10 and €20/head in a fortnight, as many sellers have already drafted the better quality hoggets earlier in the season.”



