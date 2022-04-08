The deduction in prices of heavy hoggets by factories has been implemented by factories since mid-way through January of this year.

And ever since, the tactic by factories to cut sheep farmers in price has been blasted by farm organisations.

However, factories are continuing to dock these heavy hoggets and this week, one factory warned about a continuing oversupply of these heavy 2021-born sheep.

The meat processing plant said: “There is a current oversupply of heavy hoggets, that we have no option but to deduct in price that are killing out at a carcass weight of over 25kg.

“In order to avoid a disagreement, it would be advisable to select out any heavy hoggets if you are planning on sending any to the factory.”

Currently, factories are continuing to deduct prices for these heavy hoggets by either offering a straight price or deducting 30c/kg for hoggets killing out at a carcass weight of 25kg or more.

Farm organisations have been very vocal of the deductions being imposed on farmers that are being penalised by factories for these heavy hoggets and have said that farmers should be paid for every kilo of meat produced.

To reduce the risk of deductions being imposed on you for sending heavy hoggets to the factory, a strong live trade for heavy hoggets continues to be seen and is offering an alternative competitive outlet for these heavier hoggets.