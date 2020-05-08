Extra PPE provisions sought for department staff at meat plants

Additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being sourced for Department of Agriculture staff based at approved meat plants around the country.

The move comes amidst growing concern over the level of Covid-19 cases at some meat processing facilities.

Last week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, confirmed that he is aware of virus clusters at six meat plants – five at processing facilities and one at a de-boning plant.

While the department has opted not to identify the plants in question, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed that it is involved in the investigation of Covid-19 outbreaks in meat factories around the country.

In recent days some meat factories have come forward to highlight challenges being faced on production lines due to the virus – including Dawn Meats in Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath (which temporarily ceased operations) and Rosderra Irish Meats in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary (which temporarily scaled down production).

Some worker concern was also raised regarding Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan; however these claims have been roundly rejected by the processor.

Concerns have also been raised with regards to Kepak plants in Athleague, Co. Roscommon and Ballymahon, Co. Longford, however the processor declined to comment on the matter when contacted by this publication.

While management at processor level are being advised to continue to make strenuous efforts to reduce the risk of virus introduction to, and spread within, facilities, the department is also ramping up efforts to protect its own staff on site.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said: “Department staff undertaking official controls and inspections at approved meat plants around the country use PPE on a regular basis.

“Such equipment is delivered to staff on a weekly basis.

Over recent weeks the department has liaised with the Office of Government Procurement with a view to sourcing additional PPE to ensure adequate supplies are readily available for department staff and contractors in each plant.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is responsible for the health and safety of its own employees and contractors.

“Responsibility for the health and safety of factory employees lies with the management of each meat establishment,” the statement concludes.

Meat Industry Ireland

In response to Covid-19, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) says its members have prioritised the safety and well-being of staff, farmer suppliers and service providers by implementing a wide range of protective measures and protocols at each of their sites.

The body says its measures and protocols are “fully compatible” with the measures put in place by Government and that members are “fully engaged” with the relevant health authorities at local level in all instances where there are Covid-19 cases.

However, despite these enhanced safety and protective measures, MII says that as the situation has evolved unfortunately some meat processing facilities have had to manage the impact of positive cases.

In doing so, they have followed, in full, the advice and recommendations of the HSE and other authorities.

“Companies will continue to enforce strict guidelines at every site in order to reinforce and enhance safety measures,” MII said in a statement.