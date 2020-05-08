IFA to co-ops: Focus on cost structure when setting April price

All co-ops need to re-evaluate their profit margins and expectations, just as their farmer suppliers are having to do, in response to the very real challenges caused for dairy markets by Covid-19, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking after a meeting of the National Dairy Management Committee of IFA, President Tim Cullinan said:

“Co-ops rushed to slash the March milk price, even though up to 30% of spring milk would have been sold forward at much higher than current prices.

“It was clear that dairy farmers would not accept further cuts while co-ops had major scope to reduce their costs,” he said.

Oil and gas prices have plummeted to historical lows, which will reduce the cost of milk assembly and processing for all co-ops.

“Also, in light of the exceptional circumstances, banks have engaged with all their customers, households and businesses alike.

“Co-ops must use this opportunity to also seek greater leeway on their commitments,” Cullinan stressed.

Advertisement

IFA National Dairy Committee chairman Tom Phelan also spoke, adding:

“Co-ops all have different ways in which they decide the price paid to suppliers, and farmers will not be distracted by the details. All co-ops must look deep into their cost structures to hold milk prices for April.

Some co-ops – which have lagged behind on milk prices all through 2019 and into 2020, while others have consistently delivered the top prices – have more work to do to deliver for their suppliers.

Pointing to positives in the market, Phelan said:

“We are starting to see some green shoots on markets: Most of Asia is out of lockdown and dairy imports are starting to flow again, with a 20% increase in EU exports to China for March alone.

“The introduction of the EU Private Storage scheme, as limited as it is, has helped improve market confidence and stabilise spot dairy commodity prices.

“Many European countries are coming out of lockdown and restarting food services in coming weeks and months, progressively restoring the outlet which was cut off abruptly some weeks ago,” Phelan concluded.