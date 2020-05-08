Lisduff Angus Herd ‘viewing day’ to take place under restrictions on Saturday

Normally, the Lisduff Angus Herd in Lisduff, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan, holds an on-farm sale in early May every year, with well-known mart auctioneer George Candler conducting the sale for Ballyjamesduff Mart.

However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the restrictions in place to curtail the crisis, no sale will take place this May.

Therefore, Lisduff Angus Herd owner Leo McEnroe will operate a ‘viewing day’ on-farm (Eircode: A82 PF25), where farmers can view available bulls for sale; this will take place on Saturday, May 9.

Viewing will only be facilitated by appointment only and farmers must ring ahead in advance. Currently, there are up to a total number of 21 red and black Aberdeen Angus stock bulls available to purchase.

Leo McEnroe outlined the bulls are of a high-health status with all bulls vaccinated for IBR; in addition, all bulls will be semen tested prior to sale.

Speaking to AgriLand, Leo – who is a third generation Angus breeder – said: “Lisduff herd goes back to female bloodlines from my father Bartle McEnroe who began breeding Aberdeen Angus in 1948.

“At Lisduff, we strive towards keeping the traditional traits to the fore in the Angus herd which have been working for our family for the last 71 years.”

The Lisduff herd is an accredited herd under the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Whole Herd Performance Recording programme.

To view a catalogue of the bulls available for sale, just click here

For more information or to make an appointment, contact Ballyjamesduff Mart manager John Tevlin at: 086-820 5371; or Leo McEnroe at: 086-638 4072.