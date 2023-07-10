National Sheep Association (NSA) chief executive, Phil Stocker, believes that exports will be a key driver for the UK’s sheep sector, as it looks to the future.

“Global demand for sheepmeat continues to grow, particularly in regions such as Asia,” he said.

“Exports currently account for 40% of total UK lamb and sheepmeat output. The potential to build on this figure is significant. It is an opportunity that the sheep sector can, and will avail of.

“Exports to countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, confirm the demand that already exists for sheepmeat produced in the UK. Our flock owners produce a food product that is of the highest quality.”

Stocker made these comments while attending the recent Sheep Northern Ireland 2023 event, held at Tynan Abbey Estate in Co. Armagh.

While recognising that Brexit had created some challenges for the UK’s sheep industry, Stocker confirmed that exports of British lamb to the EU-27 remained buoyant.

“And, again, we can continue to develop these market opportunities,” he said.

“But we still sell 60% of our lamb at home. The British market remains crucially important for the UK sheep sector.

“Effective marketing and communication with British consumers is critically important in this regard.”

Stocker specifically highlighted the need for the sheep industry to liaise with Britain’s Muslim community as a means of driving lamb and sheepmeat sales.

Sheep farmers and global warming

The NSA representative also believes that the sheep industry can play a key role in determining agriculture’s overall response to the challenge of global warming.

“The sheep sector is already achieving very high levels of sustainability. Flock owners are producing meat of the highest quality using two of the world’s most natural inputs: grazed grass and water.

“Fertiliser and concentrate feed are used at extremely low levels within the sheep industry. Wool is also the world’s most renewable fibre. It all adds up to a very sustainable production process.

Stocker referred to NSA as the glue that keeps the UK’s sheep industry together.

“Attending the Tynan Abbey event has given me a tremendous opportunity to meet an entire cross section of people working with Northern Ireland’s sheep industry, from flock owners through to farming leaders and the commercial sector,” he said.

Sheep Northern Ireland 2023

Approximately 1,500 visitors attended Sheep Northern Ireland 2023. The man responsible for co-ordinating the event was Edward Adamson, the NSA’s regional representative in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at Tynan Abbey, he said: “A number of new technologies are on display, designed to meet the future needs of the sheep sectors

“We are seeing the greater use of electronic identification across the industry. This is extremely encouraging.

“Where sheep handling is concerned, a number of new systems are coming on to market at the present time.

“Labour availability is not that big of an issue on sheep farms for the most part. But there are occasions when flock owners can do with extra help.

“If new handling systems can serve to reduce this requirement at a time when additional labour is very hard to find, the benefits that will be accrued by sheep farmers are obvious.”

Adamson hailed the decision to take Sheep Northern Ireland to a farm location as a tremendous success. NSA’s Edward Adamson (right) with Kate Kingan and Peter Mant from Tynan Abbey Estate

“The plan was to come to Tynan Abbey back in 2021. But our plans were put on hold at that stage because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“This is a tremendous location. The farm buildings are perfectly suited for the hosting of seminars and indoor trade exhibits.

“And, of course there is plenty of outdoor space to allow the hosting of all the other activities that take place on the day.”

Hampshire Down numbers on the up

Hampshire Down sheep breeders had a strong presence at the Sheep Northern Ireland event.

According to Co. Down pedigree flockowner, Kevin McCarthy, demand for Hampshire Down bloodlines has never been stronger. Hampshire Down breeder Kevin McCarthy

“Hampshire Down crossbred ewes are extremely fertile and can make tremendous use of grazed grass,” he said.

“Lambs can be finished very early in the season. They also achieve very high growth rates. Hampshire Down lambs can achieve liveweights of 40kg at around 14 weeks of age.”

“Commercial sheep farmers in Northern Ireland are recognising the potential of including Hampshire Down genetics within their flocks. As a result, the demand for pedigree rams and females is very strong at the present time.”

McCarthy farms close to the town of Comber. His Ballycreelly flock comprises 100 pedigree Hampshire Down ewes.

He has been Signet recording his sheep for the past 30 years. On the back of this commitment McCarthy has successfully exported breeding stock to a number of EU countries.

Hampshire Down ram semen has also been shipped regularly to customers in Brazil, Argentina and Canada.

“Improved genetics is the future,” McCarthy stressed.

“We will soon be able to breed for a number of specific traits including disease resistance, reduced carbon footprint and improved production efficiency.

“But sheep recording is critical to making all of this happen.”

Sheep sector NI

Recent weeks have seen stakeholder groups within the sheep sector highlight what they regard as the lack of recognition given to the industry, courtesy of the future farm support packages that have been agreed for Northern Ireland.

A case in point is the recently introduced Sustainable Ruminant Genetics programme. Its initial focus will be on the dairy and beef sectors only.

“The sheep industry must be placed on a equal footing, relative to all the other farming sectors,” McCarthy said.

“Sheep have a tremendous amount to offer the farming and food sectors as a whole. And this must be fully recognised in terms of the support measures made available to flock owners.”

Stakeholder organisations, representing all aspects of the sheep sector in Northern Ireland, have recently met with representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on these matters.

During the period ahead, a clear focus will be placed on encouraging greater numbers of young people into the sheep sector.

The need for a sheep welfare payment – in the region of £12/ewe has also been identified.