Expert warns it will take at least 3 decades to decarbonise transport here

In the fight against climate change “it is indisputable” that the biggest technical challenge is how to reduce, and then eliminate, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transport.

After all, the private car is indispensable to modern life, and trucks are essential to the running of the economy. Doing away with either is unthinkable, yet transport in all its forms is responsible for two fifths of emissions.

These were the sentiments expressed by Brendan Halligan, founder and president of the Institute of International and European Affairs, in the forward of a new report – launched recently by chief economist Jim Power – entitled: ‘The Role of Ethanol in Ireland’s Climate Action Programme’.

The report was commissioned by Ethanol Europe which is focused on a new awareness campaign that concentrates on the utilisation of ethanol production as a climate solution.

‘Irreversible damage’

Halligan, meanwhile, pointed to how serious the level of emissions from transport are and highlighted the fact that if growth in the area is as predicted, “it will surely accelerate the rise in global temperatures, thereby causing irreversible damage to the planet, and even threatening the survival of the species”.

The task of decarbonising transport will take at least three decades – probably more – by which time it will be really too late to prevent the environmental catastrophe predicted by the scientific bodies.

He continued: “What emerges as the key issue – in the report – is the speed at which the transition can be accomplished. The author properly points to electronic vehicles as the ultimate solution but is acutely aware that it is a long way off.

“In Ireland, for example, the number of cars trebled over the past 30 years but electric vehicles still only account for 0.1% of the fleet. Continuing as we are at a desultory pace, even if on the right track, will not save us from misfortune.”

‘Bridge over troubled waters’

Meanwhile, Halligan went on to say that the task of replacing a national transport fleet based on diesel and petrol is “a gargantuan one” that will take many decades to complete.

We need an environmentally friendly bridge to get us from where we are now to where we want to be in 2050 – or even earlier.

He added: “The report provides a substantial part of the answer by proposing the greater use of ethanol in petrol.

“This has the merit of being a proven technology and was already introduced into Ireland in 2005.

It recommends that Ireland should double the ethanol content of petrol to 10%, as is currently being done in France, Germany, Sweden, Finland and Belgium.

“The blend, known as E10, is the major fuel used in France and Finland – two economies which are usually ahead of the curve and invariably good role models to follow – there seems to be no good reason why Ireland cannot follow suit.”