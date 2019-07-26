Warm conditions to continue with some isolated showers

The warm, dry conditions of the past week look set to continue over the weekend and into next week, with just some isolated showery spells, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, July 26, will start off dry in most parts of the country, with sunny spells in most places. Some scattered showers in the west will spread further afield over the course of the afternoon and evening.

However, many places will remain largely dry.

Highest temperatures today will be 18° to 23°, with the east and south-east seeing the best of the warmth. Moderate south-east winds will gradually change south-west and ease off later in the day.

Tonight will be much more tolerable then previous nights, with lowest temperatures dropping to 9° to 12°. It will be mainly dry tonight, with clear spells and southwest winds that will become slack over the course of the night.

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, will also be mainly dry, with sunny spells and just the occasional shower. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 20°, with light westerly or variable winds.

Tomorrow night will again be dry, with just some isolated showers in the west. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Advertisement

Moving on to Sunday, July 28, and sunny spells will generally continue with just some isolated showers. However, rain is likely to develop over Ulster.

Highest temperature will be 16° to 21° – with the coolest values in the north – with light north-west or variable breezes.

Sunday night will see isolated showers, but mainly dry. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 14°.

On Monday, July 29, it will again be largely dry, with just a chance of some rain in the south, and isolated showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 21° with light to moderate variable breezes.

Met Éireann says that, looking further ahead, the weather will stay a bit changeable, with temperatures around normal for this time of year.

Drying conditions will be generally good over the next few days, but will be poor at times in showers and rain, while spraying conditions will be poor at first due to breezy conditions, but will improve as winds ease over the weekend.

Soil moisture deficits have generally reduced over the past week, according to Met Éireann, but restrictive growth conditions persist in the south. This is not expected to change significantly over the next week, due to below average rainfall.

Met Éireann is also warning that conditions that are conducive to the spread of potato blight may arise.