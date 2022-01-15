What the agent describes as an ‘exceptional’ portion of land in the heart of the Golden Vale is new to the market.

The 33ac of land at Knocksaintlour, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, is for sale by private treaty through Cashel Livestock and Property Sales.

“This top class agricultural land sits on an elevated site overlooking the town of Cashel,” said selling agent, Alison De Vere Hunt.

“This prime piece of land is currently in permanent pasture and is of top quality and suitable for an array of farming practices. Its rolling fields would make it a very attractive farm for horses as well as its ground quality being suitable for tillage, horticulture or grazing livestock.

“Well laid out in nice sized free draining fields, this is the type of land that can be farmed pretty much all year round,” said Alison.

The entrance to the land is located only one minute’s drive from the M8 Dublin to Cork Road, she said.

“These lands are well laid out in one block and have great coverage for livestock with mature hedges creating the boundary for all fields.

“This piece of Golden Vale property is exceptionally well located approximately 1km from the M8 Dublin to Cork Road, less than an hour’s drive to Cork and just over an hour’s drive to Dublin. Cashel town centre and its amenities are located less than 2km from the property,” Alison said.

Advertisement

“Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller’s annual ‘best holiday destinations’ recently named Tipperary as one of the world’s best places to visit and Cashel featured heavily in its publication,” she said.

“It seems the hidden gem of Cashel and its iconic Rock of Cashel are not so hidden any longer. Musician Hozier made his latest music video atop the Rock of Cashel and Hore Abbey and it depicts just how stunning Cashel is.

“It’s no doubt Cashel is on the up and with this piece of land located just outside the town environs who knows what the future holds. The lands benefit from breathtaking views of both the Rock of Cashel and the Galtee mountains.

“To the north of the farm the Rock of Cashel can be viewed while to the southwest there are exceptional views of the Galtee mountains and the southeast also captures the Knockmealdown mountains,” Alison added.

“Although the land is being sold as agricultural land, it is evident that the town of Cashel is now on the map and with only a few little pockets of land inside the town environs. This would beg the question of hope value with these lands in the not too distant future.

“With the guide in the region of €600,000.00 or €18,000.00/ac this is a property not to be missed. Enquires can be made to Alison at Cashel Livestock and Property Sales at its Cashel Mart office.

“Due to the land’s quality, location and the current market, I would expect much interest in this property at Knocksaintlour from a wide range of interested parties,” Alison concluded.