A number of interesting and exciting roles are available in the agri-sector jobs market at present, and one of them might be up your street.

If any of these roles pique your interest, and you’d like to find out more about them (including how to apply), visit agriRECRUIT, where we post the latest agri-sector jobs.

Roles on Lambay Island

Lambay Island is seeking a full-time, experienced, residential estate manager to lead the island’s staff.

The role will be responsible for the farm, hospitality, maintenance and logistics, and will report to off-site management.

Accommodation with free fuel and wifi is provided.

Lambay Island is also seeking an experienced full-time residential shepherd to manage and expand its flock of 300 Lleyn ewes.

The role includes keeping records, fencing and other estate duties.

The accommodation arrangements will be similar to the manager position.

Digital marketing executive

Munster Bovine currently has a vacancy for a digital marketing executive.

The digital marketing executive, reporting to the marketing manager, will play a key role in creating content to help promote and highlight the company’s breeding and herd management services.

Responsibilities will include planning, creating and overseeing the content production of all marketing materials to support digital campaigns.

Crop science sales manager

Bayer CropScience is looking for a crop science sales manager to join its sales team and work in close liaison with other teams.

The successful applicant will be responsible for directing and managing the sales for selected distributors through customer-focused support, advice and decision making.

Bayer CropScience says the role will be pivotal in the continuation of its business growth and meeting challenging sales objectives.

Sales representative

Animal feed provider Agristock is looking to fill the position of sales representatives.

The role requires a good knowledge of animal nutrition. A full, clean driving licence is also required.

A fully expensed company vehicle will be provided.