The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has today (January 14) confirmed the three new chairs of its sheep, grain and forestry committees.

The results of the postal ballots were announced at virtual meetings of each committee by IFA National Returning Officer, Martin Stapleton.

Each of the newly elected chairs will take up their roles at organisation’s AGM, which is due to take place in-person later this month.

Kevin Comiskey from Leitrim will succeed Sean Dennehy as chair of the IFA Sheep Committee. He is the current vice-chair on the committee.

Taking over the top position on the Forestry Committee is Jason Fleming from Kerry; he will take over from outgoing Chair Vincent Nally.

The vice-chair of the Grain Committee Kieran McEvoy, who farms in Co Laois, has been elected to succeed Mark Browne.

Elections

Yesterday (January 13), five new committee chairs were elected.

TJ Maher from Tipperary will take over from Pat Farrell as chair of the Animal Health Committee. He has previously served as vice-chair of the same committee.

Alice Doyle, from Wexford, has been elected chairperson of the Farm Family Committee. She succeeds Caroline Farrell who completes her term.

On the Poultry Committee, Nigel Sweetman from Cork Central IFA has been elected to succeed Andy Boylan.

The Potato Committee has elected Sean Ryan from Wexford as its new chair. He takes over from Thomas McKeown, whose four-year terms will expire at the AGM.

The new chair of the Hill Committee is Cáillin Conneelly from Galway. He replaces Flor McCarthy.

IFA AGM

The new chairs will take up their roles during the AGM when a national treasurer will also be selected, as Martin Stapleton’s two-year term is finished.

If another candidate does not come forward, Stapleton looks set to secure a further two years.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation is hoping to hold the event in-person; a date and location for this is yet to be announced, but is expected shortly.