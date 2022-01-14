The annual tax-free forestry premium payments for 2022 have begun, Minister of State for land use Pippa Hackett has announced today (Friday, January 14).

The payments will issue this week to forest owners who applied for their payments through the department’s website.

Minister Hackett said: “I am delighted to announce that payment of annual forestry premiums of just under €29 million are commencing this week to over 8,200 landowners.

Issuing these payments early each year is a priority and I am delighted it has been achieved on schedule again this year.

“These payments are tax free and guaranteed for 15 years to each individual forest owner and I would encourage other landowners to actively consider planting a new woodland,” the minister added.

She went on: “It has huge environmental and economic benefits for the owner and for wider society and can complement a productive farming enterprise. Farm forestry is a model that all farmers should consider.”

The minister encouraged other landowners to apply as soon as possible for any outstanding payments. The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said it will continue to process online applications for 2022 forest premiums as they are received, with payments being issued on a weekly basis.

According to Minister Hackett, 2022 is going be “a very significant year for forestry in Ireland.”

She said that a “brand new” Forestry Strategy will be published, as well as a new Forestry Programme.

“We will also be building on last year’s progress on forestry licencing, where we increased the number of licences issued by 60% on the previous year. I am confident that the strong performance from last year will be built on in 2022 and we will focus on increasing the number of afforestation licences we issue in particular.”

There are currently 5,000ha approved for planting in Ireland but yet to be planted, according to the department.

The minister encouraged landowners with approval to plant and who still have a valid licence (approval normally spans 3 years) to consider planting their woodland over the coming months.

Premiums of up to €680/ha annually are available for the next 15 years.