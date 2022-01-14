Northern Ireland Environment Minister Edwin Poots has called on the public to respond to the Environment Strategy consultation which closes next Tuesday, January 18.

The Environment Strategy will set out Northern Ireland’s environmental priorities for the coming decades and will form part of the Executive’s Green Growth Delivery Framework.

As such it includes a mix of both existing and new environmental targets/objectives for DAERA and all Northern Ireland departments with a role in improving the environment.

Minister Poots said: “Northern Ireland has a diverse and beautiful range of biodiversity across our natural environment.

“We all need to urgently act to protect it. I launched the consultation on Northern Ireland’s first ever Environment Strategy at the COP26 conference in November, emphasising just how high a priority it is to make Northern Ireland a global environmental leader and fighting climate change.

“It’s a central companion to my Green Growth plans and covers so many aspects of our lives.

“This strategy will form the basis for a coherent and effective set of interventions that can deliver real improvements in the quality of the environment.

“Improving the health and well-being of all who live and work here; create economic opportunities and enable us to play our part in protecting the global environment for many decades to come.”

He added:

“It is of great importance that everyone with an interest in the Environment Strategy gets their views in before the deadline on midnight next Tuesday, January 18.

“The Environment Strategy will underpin all our efforts against climate change and help ensure a bright future for the next generation.

The department intends to publish the final strategy by early spring 2022.