Events: Agri shows and fun days taking place this weekend

Why not make the most of the last weekend in July and celebrate the return of the rain by getting out and about this weekend.

The following shows will take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 28) and Sunday (July 29).

Corofin Agricultural Show

The Corofin (North Clare) Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 28. Classes include: horses; ponies; cattle; sheep; donkeys as well as a dog show; flower show; vegetable classes; baking; crafts; poultry; and kids’ events.

Crossmolina Agricultural Show

Up to Mayo, and the Crossmolina Agricultural Show will also take place tomorrow. According to the event’s website, the show has been in existence since 1955.

The website also says it’s a “fun day that both young and old can participate in and enjoy”. More information on the show can be found here.

Manorhamilton Agricultural Show

To Leitrim now and this year’s Manorhamilton Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow, Saturday.

According to the show’s Facebook page: “Whether it’s vintage cars or breeding heifers; horticulture or purebred poultry – with plenty of trade stalls and entertainment for the kids too, there’s something for everyone.”

Arva Show

Over to Cavan and the only town in Ireland that’s said to touch three provinces, Arva, will host its agricultural show this Sunday, July 29, at the Arva Agricultural Showgrounds.

According to the show’s Facebook page, there is a number of attractions to the event including music, sheep dog demos, trade stands and many more attractions.

More information can be found on the show’s website.

Schull Agricultural Show

Down to west Cork now and the Schull Agricultural Show will also take place on Sunday, July 29.

Horse and pony classes commence at 11:30am .

According to the show’s Facebook page, events include:

Dog show;

Indoor section where domestic crafts are judged and displayed;

Free face painting, ‘pin the tail on the donkey’ and pedal tractors;

‘Gets Mobile Pet Farm’;

Fire brigade will display the car-cutting process;

Vintage run up to the show field ;

‘Old time’ skills;

The country market.

Ballinrobe Agricultural Show Ltd

In Co. Mayo the Ballinrobe Agricultural Show, now in its 66th year, will be held also on Sunday, July 29.

According to the show organisers, Ballinrobe show is an all-round family-fun day out.

Camross Family Fun Day

Camross Vintage and Camross Parish Development Association Clubs in Laois are co hosting a mega family fun day to fundraise for the sports and recreation development In the village.

A tractor run;

Vintage event;

Heifer raffle;

Sports;

Competitions;

Vintage stall;

Special guests; and much more. According to the fun day organisers, key attractions will include: