Bayer to appeal court verdict on neonicotinoids

Bayer will appeal against the recent ruling of the General Court of the European Union (EU) to ban neonicotinoids.

In a statement, the German multinational pharmaceutical company stated that it is concerned that the verdict, announced in April, could have far-reaching consequences for the certainty and predictability of active substance approvals in the EU.

By appealing against the verdict, Bayer aims to ensure that some general interpretations of the crop protection law established by the court are re-considered.

The company stated that these interpretations may have importance beyond this particular case, and Bayer believes they are “not legally founded”.

Bayer outlined that it respects the European legislative process and accepts the recent decision of the EU member states to broadly restrict the use of certain neonicotinoids in agriculture.

As a consequence, the company has withdrawn the clothianidin (insecticide) dossier from the ongoing renewal process.

Bayer also outlined that it stands by the safety of its products – which have been approved by regulatory bodies around the globe – and reiterates the value that neonicotinoids have for farmers in managing pests effectively.

EU gene-editing ruling

In other recent tillage news, European farmers’ group Copa-Cogeca expressed regret at the decision to re-categorise gene-edited crops, warning of potential consequences for EU agriculture.

It was announced in Brussels on Wednesday, (July 25) that gene-edited crops should be regulated in the same way as conventionally genetically modified organisms (GMOs).