The European Union (EU) looks set to imminently recognise and endorse the use of new plant breeding technologies.

It is significant that in recent weeks a number of leading representatives within Ireland’s seed trade have called for Brussels to move on this issue.

The UK currently leads the way in the field of gene editing but the EU has yet to officially endorse the use of this technology.

However there are indications that this could be about to change, the European Commission has proposed the establishment of two plant categories that can be obtained by new genomic techniques (NGT).

These include plants comparable to naturally occurring or conventional species and also NGT plants with more complex modifications.

Both categories will be subject to different requirements to reach the market, taking into account their different characteristics and risk profiles.

Plant categories

The plants from the first category will need to be notified but the plants from the second category will go through the more extensive process of the genetically modified organism (GMO) directive.

It is likely that Brussels will also provide incentives to steer the development of plants towards more sustainability, while also ensuring the transparency about all NGT plants on the EU market through the clear labelling of seeds.

The commission is also likely to ensure the robust monitoring of the economic, environmental and social impact of NGT products.

According to indications from Brussels farmers and breeders will need access to state of the art innovation.

It is acknowledged that new technologies can help boost resilience for both agriculture and forested land and protect harvests from the effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

NGTs are innovative tools that help increase the sustainability and resilience of the food system.

They allow the development of improved plant varieties that are climate resilient, pest resistant, that require less fertilisers and pesticides and can ensure higher yields.

This approach will help cut the use and risk of chemical pesticides in half, and also reduce the EU’s dependency on agricultural imports.

Brussels will also take into account that Europe’s seed sector is the largest exporter of plant genetic material in the world, accounting for 20% of international sales.

This market has an estimated value of €7 to 10 billion.

According to the European Commission, it is important that the legislation is up to speed with the evolution of science.

Its new NGT-related proposals will update and simplify current rules, some of which are more than 50-years old.