Irish Farmers’ Associstion (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, addressed the members of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday (Thursday, December 9), highlighting the ongoing challenge and impact of Brexit on Irish and European agriculture.

In his capacity as vice-president of Copa (which represents European farmers), Tim Cullinan raised the administrative burden; the increased cost; the uncertainty; and potential lost market share from fully liberalised agriculture trade with the UK market.

“Speaking as an Irish farmer, Brexit represents cost, complexity and uncertainty, something farmers and businesses can do without,” Cullinan said.

“Nonetheless, these are the realities we now face in the aftermath of Brexit and the new EU/UK trade relationships, which we are yet to fully experience,” he said.

Irish trade with UK since Brexit

The IFA president referenced the strong financial performance of the agri sector in 2021, and the presence of UK concessions, especially those relating to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, which are due to expire through 2022.

On the specific barriers to trade which will impact farmers in the EU and the UK, he called for swift political solutions and intervention.

“Our farmers face a lack of seed potatoes in the coming planting season so a pragmatic solution must be found,” Cullinan explained.

“We are not encouraged that one is forthcoming in the near term. We need swift political solutions, otherwise it’s farm families that will suffer. Farmers cannot be left carrying the can and absorbing the full cost of Brexit.

Welcoming the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, Tim Cullinan said it’s essential, similar to the redistribution of funds among member states, that those economic sectors most affected from Brexit, like agriculture, secure its fair share of allocated funding.

“This is not guaranteed within existing regulations, and the relatively positive financial performance in any year of the reference period (2020-2023) should not prevent access to the necessary investment to respond to the new controls and challenges in the future,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Delays

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has warned of delays in the movement of animal products between Ireland and UK in the new year as new rules come into effect.

From January 1, 2022, UK importers will be required to pre-notify authorities via a new web-based system that their consignment will be entering the country.

The Midlands North West MEP said it’s crucial that exporters are familiar with the requirements and identify who will make the pre-notification. MEP Colm Markey

He was also speaking yesterday (Thursday, December 9) as the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee discussed the impact of Brexit on European Agricultural markets.

“Exporters of products of animal origin to the UK need to be up to speed with the new rules coming into effect in just a few weeks or they could see their goods being held up,” Markey said.

“From Janaury 1, pre-notification by the UK importer, or an agent acting on their behalf, will be required through the new IPAFFS system. This also applies to goods exported to the EU via the UK landbridge.

“The responsibility is in the hands of the importer and we know the UK does not have a great track record of adapting to new requirements, so I’m urging companies here to make sure everything is in order for the new year.”

MEP Markey also highlighted a number of other pressing issues relating to Brexit and the impact on supply chains.

“I’m concerned about the amount of paperwork required for some export checks and believe we urgently need a digital system as Covid-19 and the shortage of drivers is exacerbated the problem,” he continued.

“Separately there’s a complete lack of clarity around products of mixed origin and huge problems are arising from the potato seed ban, which still haven’t been addressed,” he said.