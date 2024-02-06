The EU-FarmBook has gone online and has invited Horizon Europe project coordinators to provide their practice-oriented materials from today (Tuesday, February 6).

The EU-FarmBook is a Horizon Europe funded project that is working at national and European level to build an online platform for sharing agriculture and forestry knowledge.

The platform aims to become an interactive, multilingual meeting place for agriculture and forestry communities.

The platform claims that knowledge will be easily Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable (FAIR).

There are 29 partners from 18 countries that are contributing to the project, which will run from 2022 to 2029.

The pre-launch event for the project will be broadcast live from the European Forum for Agricultural and Rural Advisory Services (EUFRAS) studio in Latvia on February 8 from 9:30a.m to 11:00a.m Irish time.

It will also be available online, live through the EU-FarmBook website and its YouTube channel.

There will be a platform presentation and showcase; Insights for project coordinators; and a glimpse of future developments.

EU-FarmBook coordinator and professor for Crop Protection Chemistry at Ghent University, Pieter Spanoghe said:

“The pre-launch event will give a first insight into the new platform and our technical team will demonstrate the upload process, its current features, and future improvements.”

The project management will explain the importance and benefits of EU-FarmBook together with policy officer of the European Commission, Natalia Brzezina.

The event will cover improving knowledge exchange and maximising impact.

Following the pre-launch, EU-FarmBook ambassadors will support the project coordinators in their Member State with their contributions to the platform.