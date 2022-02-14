An Irish MEP has accused the EU of “failing to protect farmers and the health of citizens” from imports containing growth-promoting antibiotics, due to a delay in banning these imports.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus claimed that this failure of the European Commission “has given a significant competitive advantage” to exporters into the EU, and has potentially “compromised the health of European citizens”.

The use of these antibiotics is banned within the EU.

“The commission missed the January 28 deadline to ban these imports, meaning with these growth methods they can undercut our farmers.”

The Ireland Midlands-Northwest MEP stressed: “If it were solely an issue of unfair competition, a short delay might be tolerable. However, we are talking about human health and animal welfare.

“These growth-promoting antibiotics were banned in the EU over 15 years ago and for good reason,” he added.

He noted that the issue also exacerbates the problem of antimicrobial resistance, which he said “is only becoming more precarious…swift action must be taken”.

Advertisement

He also noted that the the current presidency of the Council of the EU has raised the issue with the commission.

“I understand that France, which holds the current presidency of the Council of the EU, has warned the commission that further delays are unacceptable,” he said.

MacManus highlighted: “I will be monitoring the situation closely and talking to other MEPs about the next steps if we do not see swift movement in resolving the issue.”

The MEP said that EU farmers “operate under the highest standards in the world, and we will challenge any system which allows their achievements to be undermined by products outside the union”.

EU rules on biological pesticides

In other EU-related news, the European Commission has announced increased availability of biological pesticides in member states through new rules for micro-organisms used in plant protection products.

The decision is part of the EU’s “transition to sustainable food systems” and its aim of reducing the use of chemical pesticides under the Farm to Fork Strategy.

New rules on the use of micro-organisms as active substances in plant protection products will “provide EU farmers with additional options to substitute chemical products”, the commission said.