After the record high exports in March 2023, EU agri-food trade slowed down in April, with exports returning to April 2022 levels, according to the European Commission.

The latest monthly agri-food trade report, published today (Wednesday, July 26), shows that EU agri-food exports remained at €17.8 billion in April 2023 due to higher exports prices.

This figure was down by 17% compared with March.

EU imports were valued at €13 billion, down 11% month-on-month and 4% below the April 2022 level.

Advertisement

Agri-food

Compared to the same period in 2022, the cumulative exports between January and April of this year were 10% higher in 2023 (+€6.8 billion), reaching just over €76 billion.

This increase was driven by higher exports prices, while some products also saw their export volumes increase, such as vegetable oils (+38%), oilseeds and protein crops (+17%), margarine and other oils and fats (+16%) and cereals (+7%).

The products with most important changes in value included cereal preparations and milling products, preparations of fruits, nuts and vegetables, as well as dairy products.

The top three destinations for EU agri-food exports between January and April 2023 remained the UK (up 11% to €16.6 billion), the US (down 2% to €8.7 billion), and China (up 16% to 5.1 billion).

Advertisement

The report shows a reduction in imports was observed across most products, with the exception of beef, veal, pigmeat and margarine, resulting in decreased EU agri-food imports in April.

The most imported goods in value continued to be oilseed and protein crops, fruit and nuts, and coffee, tea, cocoa and spices.

The top three import countries between January and April 2023 were Brazil (€5.3 billion), the UK (up 9% to €4.9 billion), Ukraine (up 66% to €4.7 billion) and the US (up 9% to €4.1 billion).

Imports from Russia in the first four months of the year dropped by 40% or €413 million, due to reductions in imports of vegetable oils and cereal preparations.

Imports from Argentina, China, the Philippines and Moldova also fell during the period.