Equestrian dream: Fully finished equine centre on 50ac up for grabs

Farrell Auctioneers, Valuers & Estate Agents Ltd has on the market a 50ac equine centre – with a host of additional amenities – located at Cloghagalla, Aughrim, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway (Eircode: H53 N728).

The property is up for sale as the original owners are retiring.

Conversion

The holding was originally a dairy farm, managed by its current owner up to 2002. Subsequently, it was leased long term and the lessee converted the dairy building to a host of equine facilities.

Located on the property are 40 modern horse stables.

Included within the stables are: Four stallion boxes;

Three aisle exits;

Associated stores;

A canteen;

A tack room;

A wash and dry horse enclosure;

Lorry access;

A bedding store; and

First floor office space.

Furthermore, outside, there is a soil water tank with ramp; a lunging area; a horse walker (with automatic control); a circa 1ac sand arena; and ample parking alongside.

In addition to the equine facilities, there is well-fenced productive land, ample water troughs and a purpose-built internal roadway serving the farm.

As is evidenced, the holding at Ballinasloe would be suitable for equine lovers and horse breeders.

According to the auctioneers, “there has been some interest to date”.

The equine centre is guiding at €500,000. Further information on the property, as well as contact details, can be found online.